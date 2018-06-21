Canadians twice as likely to research travel than plan for retirement: Expedia

Canadians spend quite a bit of time looking for a the lowest price when going on vacation, according to a new study from Expedia.
The travel company found that 80 percent of Canadians feel that getting a good deal was essential for each holiday they book for. In fact, 86 percent of respondents said they would spend time each month researching travel, compared to 45 percent who said they would plan ahead for retirement.
To that end, over 30 percent of Canadians noted that they spend over ten hours researching for a vacation. Specifically, over 80 percent of Canadians from the Atlantic provinces said they spend the majority of their vacation planning time looking for the best deal.
Expedia also revealed some other findings, including:
- Fifty-six percent of Albertans will share their trip discoveries with friends and family
- Forty-seven percent indicated they spend most of their time reading travel reviews
- Forty-five percent of Canadians said they didn’t want to rush booking a trip
- Twenty-five percent of Quebec residents say they look for travel inspiration on social media — the highest group in Canada
The 2018 vacation research study was conducted online from May 23rd to 28th, 2018 among 1,500 Canadian respondents on behalf of Brand Expedia by Leger.
To help people better plan their trips, Expedia also announced the “Add-On Advantage,” which aims to provide easy access to hotel discounts of up to 50 percent off. According to Expedia, travellers can book a flight, car or package on Expedia.ca and return any time before the trip starts to book a discounted hotel.
The only restriction is the hotel stay needs to occur within the travel dates of the flight, car or package purchase. More information can be found here.
