Regice has been added to Pokémon Go as a raid boss

Pokémon Go players can look forward to a new batch of legendary Pokémon, starting with Regice.
Niantic hasn’t released anything to confirm this, but users received a push notification that said “feel the CHILL! Legendary ice-type Pokémon Regice has come to raid battles until July 19th.”
Third-generation legendary Regice joins as the latest addition to the raid bosses. The Pokémon is one of the last third-gen monsters to be added. Latios, Latias, Rayquaza, Kyogre and Groudon have all been raid bosses before.
Regice is one of three elemental legendaries Pokémon from generation three. With the addition of Regice, the possibility of Registeel and Regirock entering the fray may be on the horizon.
Online Pokémon database Serebii.net claims that Regice is only available in Europe and North America. If that turns out to be true, there’s a chance that Regirock and Registeel may get released in other parts of the world concurrent with Regice’s release.
Source: Serebii.net
