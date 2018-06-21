News
PREVIOUS|

Canadians have tipped Uber drivers more than $25 million in the past year

Jun 21, 2018

2:42 PM EDT

0 comments

customer hailing Uber

Uber Canada has announced that Canadian passengers have tipped their Uber drivers more than $25 million since in-app tipping launched a year ago.

According to Uber, the 10 highest-tipping Canadian cities are:

  • Calgary, Alberta
  • Edmonton, Alberta
  • Lethbridge, Alberta
  • Hamilton, Ontario
  • Kingston, Ontario
  • Niagara Region, Ontario
  • Windsor, Ontario
  • Gatineau, Quebec
  • Montreal, Quebec
  • Quebec City, Quebec

Uber says Canadians most often tip on weekend and night trips, as well as trips to the airport. Highly-rated drivers are also more likely to be tipped by Canadians, according to Uber.

Meanwhile, Uber says the most popular times to tip in Canada are Friday at 2:12am ET, Saturday at 10:33pm ET and Sunday at 5:17am ET.

Altogether, Uber says its worldwide fleet of drivers and delivery partners earned $600 million through tips in the past year.

Related Articles

News

Jun 20, 2018

10:59 AM EDT

Uber testing feature to give customer lower fares if they request a later ride

News

Jun 19, 2018

3:47 PM EDT

Ford, Uber, Waymo and others forming group to explore impact of self-driving cars

News

Jun 21, 2018

11:39 AM EDT

Sony is shutting down Crackle in Canada on June 28

News

Jun 21, 2018

11:03 AM EDT

Ontario premier Doug Ford may scrap electric vehicle rebates

Comments