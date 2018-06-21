Canadians have tipped Uber drivers more than $25 million in the past year

Uber Canada has announced that Canadian passengers have tipped their Uber drivers more than $25 million since in-app tipping launched a year ago.
According to Uber, the 10 highest-tipping Canadian cities are:
- Calgary, Alberta
- Edmonton, Alberta
- Lethbridge, Alberta
- Hamilton, Ontario
- Kingston, Ontario
- Niagara Region, Ontario
- Windsor, Ontario
- Gatineau, Quebec
- Montreal, Quebec
- Quebec City, Quebec
Uber says Canadians most often tip on weekend and night trips, as well as trips to the airport. Highly-rated drivers are also more likely to be tipped by Canadians, according to Uber.
Meanwhile, Uber says the most popular times to tip in Canada are Friday at 2:12am ET, Saturday at 10:33pm ET and Sunday at 5:17am ET.
Altogether, Uber says its worldwide fleet of drivers and delivery partners earned $600 million through tips in the past year.
