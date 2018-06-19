Apple releases third betas for iOS and tvOS 11.4.1

Apple rolled out its third developer betas for iOS and tvOS 11.4.1 yesterday.
The betas are rolling out to developers first. Generally they receive a public release a few days after developers.
Users can download the betas from Apple’s Developer Center. Additionally, users can download the betas via an over-the-air update to iPhones and Apple TVs already enrolled in Apple’s testing program.
The third beta for iOS 11.4.1 has build number 15G5072a and tvOS 11.4.1 has build number 15M5071b.
The betas consist largely of bug fixes and performance improvements. Apple is most likely saving big new features for iOS and tvOS 12, which is due out this fall. It’s currently undergoing its own beta testing and users are tearing it apart to see what some of the new features are.
It’s good to see Apple focussing on bug fixes and performance, especially after some disastrous iOS 11 problems. iOS had a number of issues, from microphone problems on the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, battery issues, bugs with notifications and more.
Currently there are no third betas for watchOS 4.3.2 or macOS 10.13.6.
Furthermore, Apple advises against installing beta software on important devices because of potential data loss. It’s recommended that users who want to test the betas do so on a secondary device. Additionally, users should backup any important data before installing or updating software.
Source: AppleInsider
