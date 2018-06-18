News
PREVIOUS|

Westworld mobile game coming to Android and iOS on June 21

The game comes from Montreal's own Behaviour Interactive

Jun 18, 2018

5:54 PM EDT

0 comments

Westworld Mobile

HBO and Warner Bros. have announced that the Westworld mobile game will launch on Android and iOS this Thursday, June 21st, 2018.

In Westworld Mobile, players will assume the role of a Delos trainee managing a Westworld training simulation, requiring that guests and robotic hosts receive proper care and service.

The game is developed by Montreal’s Behaviour Interactive, the studio behind survival horror multiplayer game Dead by Daylight. The team also assisted Bethesda Game Studios on the hit mobile game Fallout Shelter.

Android users can pre-register on Google Play to receive bonus in-game items like coins and crafting tools, as well as an early access to a character named Lawrence.

Source: Twitter Via: Engadget

Related Articles

News

Jun 18, 2018

8:09 PM EDT

Kingston, Ontario bought the most books on Amazon.ca this past year

News

Jun 15, 2018

5:20 PM EDT

Toronto Police connected officers to use both iOS and Samsung devices in 2019

News

Apr 10, 2018

1:00 PM EDT

Westworld’s Season 2 spoiler reveal is really just a hilarious ‘Rickroll’

News

Jun 14, 2018

8:06 AM EDT

Carrot Rewards adds RBC Rewards points as new reward option

Comments