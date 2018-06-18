Westworld mobile game coming to Android and iOS on June 21

HBO and Warner Bros. have announced that the Westworld mobile game will launch on Android and iOS this Thursday, June 21st, 2018.
In Westworld Mobile, players will assume the role of a Delos trainee managing a Westworld training simulation, requiring that guests and robotic hosts receive proper care and service.
The game is developed by Montreal’s Behaviour Interactive, the studio behind survival horror multiplayer game Dead by Daylight. The team also assisted Bethesda Game Studios on the hit mobile game Fallout Shelter.
Android users can pre-register on Google Play to receive bonus in-game items like coins and crafting tools, as well as an early access to a character named Lawrence.
