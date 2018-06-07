News
PREVIOUS|

BlackBerry KEY2 Canadian specs, pricing and availability

The device will retail for $829 in Canada

Jun 7, 2018

10:15 AM EDT

0 comments

Chinese device manufacturer TCL has unveiled its latest BlackBerry-branded smartphone, the KEY2.

While the phone doesn’t officially launch until sometime later this month, MobileSyrup is able to confirm that the handset will retail for $829 CAD unlocked.

Specs

Availability

TCL said that the BlackBerry KEY2 will begin shipping globally later this month.

However, the manufacturer has yet to reveal which carriers will offer the BlackBerry KEY2 in Canada.

Check in with MobileSyrup later for the full list of all the Canadian wireless service providers set to carry the BlackBerry KEY2.

Pricing

The KEY2 will be available unlocked for $829 CAD. The device will be available in black or silver.

Related Articles

News

May 26, 2018

10:04 AM EDT

Here are the LG V35 ThinQ, BlackBerry Ghost, BlackBerry KEY2 leaks from last week

News

Jun 6, 2018

1:25 PM EDT

Here’s how to watch the BlackBerry KEY2 unveiling

News

Jun 7, 2018

12:29 PM EDT

Telus Health launches free baby monitoring app in Quebec

Features

Jun 7, 2018

10:15 AM EDT

BlackBerry KEY2 Hands-on: Bold and beautiful

Comments