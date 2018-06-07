BlackBerry KEY2 Canadian specs, pricing and availability

Chinese device manufacturer TCL has unveiled its latest BlackBerry-branded smartphone, the KEY2.
While the phone doesn’t officially launch until sometime later this month, MobileSyrup is able to confirm that the handset will retail for $829 CAD unlocked.
Specs
Availability
TCL said that the BlackBerry KEY2 will begin shipping globally later this month.
However, the manufacturer has yet to reveal which carriers will offer the BlackBerry KEY2 in Canada.
Check in with MobileSyrup later for the full list of all the Canadian wireless service providers set to carry the BlackBerry KEY2.
Pricing
The KEY2 will be available unlocked for $829 CAD. The device will be available in black or silver.
