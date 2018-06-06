Instagram says it has fixed app-crashing bug on Android

Earlier this week, there was an issue with the Android version of Instagram that caused the app to crash for users.
Now, Instagram has confirmed on Twitter that the issue has been resolved. Instagram says anyone who continues to experience problems should reinstall or update the app.
Yesterday, there was an issue causing the Instagram app to crash on Android devices. We're sorry, and things are resolved! If you're still experiencing problems, try reinstalling or updating your app.
— Instagram (@instagram) June 5, 2018
However, it’s worth noting that some Twitter users report that the issue persisted, even after reinstalling or updating the app. Some users found that disabling the app, reverting it to the factory version and then re-enabling and updating the app in the Google Play Store ended up resolving the problem.
Disable it & revert to factory version. After enable it & update it in playstore.
— Mr.Eric (@eric_tcc) June 5, 2018
Thanks eric…. it got solved after following yours step's.. however not a good user experience from @instagram
— Praveen Mulchandani (@praveenthepm) June 5, 2018
It’s currently unclear what caused the app to crash in the first place.
Via: Android Central
