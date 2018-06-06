News
PREVIOUS|

Instagram says it has fixed app-crashing bug on Android

Jun 6, 2018

12:53 PM EDT

0 comments

Earlier this week, there was an issue with the Android version of Instagram that caused the app to crash for users.

Now, Instagram has confirmed on Twitter that the issue has been resolved. Instagram says anyone who continues to experience problems should reinstall or update the app.

However, it’s worth noting that some Twitter users report that the issue persisted, even after reinstalling or updating the app. Some users found that disabling the app, reverting it to the factory version and then re-enabling and updating the app in the Google Play Store ended up resolving the problem.

It’s currently unclear what caused the app to crash in the first place.

Via: Android Central

Related Articles

News

Jun 5, 2018

9:48 AM EDT

Lenovo’s new ‘all-screen’ Z5 smartphone features a notch and chin

News

Jun 1, 2018

1:35 PM EDT

Instagram adds rainbow-themed features for Pride Month

News

Jun 6, 2018

3:52 PM EDT

Google releases Android P Developer Preview 3 factory images and OTAs [Update]

News

May 31, 2018

1:32 PM EDT

YouTube most popular social media among teens in 2018

Comments