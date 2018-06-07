News
KnowRoaming offers new 2-day, 10-day unlimited data packages

The Toronto-based company is also offering new unlimited data packages

Jun 7, 2018

5:47 PM EDT

Toronto-based KnowRoaming has announced that it’s offering new data roaming deals as part of a slew of summer deals.

Not only is KnowRoaming offering new two-day and 10-day unlimited data packages, but the company is also offering 1GB and 5GB data packs ranging from $10 USD to $25 USD, depending on the region.

According to a June 6th, 2018 media release, KnowRoaming customers can save 25 percent with the new 2-day unlimited data package, while they can save 25 percent with the new 10-day unlimited data package.

KnowRoaming is also offering 50 percent of a 1-day unlimited data package in Russia.

The complete list of KnowRoaming packages can be viewed at the company’s website.

Source: KnowRoaming

