eBay Canada offering 20 percent off everything Father’s Day sale today only

Jun 6, 2018

1:16 PM EDT

A Father’s Day sale has hit eBay Canada, offering 20 percent off virtually everything on the site for today only.

Until 7pm PT/10pm ET, Canadians can use the coupon code ‘PICKDADSGIFT’ on any purchase $50 USD or higher (approximately $64.63 CAD) to apply the discount.

The only restrictions are that the coupon can’t be used on items from the ‘Coins & Paper Money,’ ‘Gift Cards & Coupons’ and ‘Real Estate’ categories and can only discount a product up to $100 USD (approximately $129.28).

While the coupon can be used on almost any product, here are some electronics you can use it on, as well as how much you’d save on each one:

Note that shipping costs and times vary depending on the seller. Father’s Day is Sunday, June 17th, so keep that in mind when ordering a gift for your dad.

Browse eBay’s full list of products here.

