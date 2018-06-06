eBay Canada offering 20 percent off everything Father’s Day sale today only

A Father’s Day sale has hit eBay Canada, offering 20 percent off virtually everything on the site for today only.
Until 7pm PT/10pm ET, Canadians can use the coupon code ‘PICKDADSGIFT’ on any purchase $50 USD or higher (approximately $64.63 CAD) to apply the discount.
The only restrictions are that the coupon can’t be used on items from the ‘Coins & Paper Money,’ ‘Gift Cards & Coupons’ and ‘Real Estate’ categories and can only discount a product up to $100 USD (approximately $129.28).
While the coupon can be used on almost any product, here are some electronics you can use it on, as well as how much you’d save on each one:
- Xbox One X 1TB console — $439.99 with discount (regular $549.99 CAD)
- Nintendo Switch 32GB console — $295.99 with discount (regular $369.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 64GB unlocked smartphone — $610.71 with discount (regular $739.99)
- Apple iPhone 8 64GB unlocked smartphone — $580.71 with discount (regular $709.99)
- Huawei Mate 10 Pro 128GB unlocked smartphone — $870.71 with discount (regular $999.99)
- Apple iPad mini 4 128GB tablet — $359.99 with discount (regular $449.99)
Note that shipping costs and times vary depending on the seller. Father’s Day is Sunday, June 17th, so keep that in mind when ordering a gift for your dad.
Browse eBay’s full list of products here.
Comments