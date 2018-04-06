Three courses to certify your project management skills

Project managers play a vital role in helping companies cut costs, eliminate waste, and boost overall efficiency. So, it should come as no surprise that these professionals often receive hefty salaries for their services. Of course, these big payouts drive competition for potential applicants, but with the right certifications, you can make yourself stand out. The Official Six Sigma Training and Certification Bundle can help you on your way to getting certified, and it’s on sale for over 90% off.
This collection is divided into three courses—each focusing on an individual tier of Six Sigma, an industry-approved project management methodology. From yellow belt to black belt, you’ll develop a foundational knowledge of the tools and techniques project managers use to improve business processes, eliminate errors, reduce costs, and more. Make your way through the entire training, and you’ll be ready to sit for each certification exam and validate your skills.
The Official Six Sigma Training & Certification Bundle normally retails for $1,420 CAD, but you can get it on sale today for $64 CAD [$50 USD].
