Pokémon Go will reward players for cleaning up trash on Earth Day

Pokémon Go is working with environmental group Mission Blue to hold garbage clean up events around the world for players on Earth Day.
Local non-governmental organizations can host an event on the Pokémon Go Earth Day page, allowing players to join forces and help clean up together. So far there are not events in Canada, but Canadian players still have until April 22nd to select a location and try to gather a group of cleaners.
If enough players participate in a cleanup event, Niantic will reward all trainers around the world with extra Stardust. If 1,500 players participate in the clean up then they’ll receive double Stardust when catching Ground, Water and Grass type Pokémon.
If 3,000 players participate, than earth-type of Pokémon will give triple the Stardust when caught.
Source: Niantic
