News
PREVIOUS|

Pokémon Go will reward players for cleaning up trash on Earth Day

Clean up for extra Stardust on Earth Day

Apr 5, 2018

8:03 AM EDT

0 comments

Pokémon Go wallpaper on phone

Pokémon Go is working with environmental group Mission Blue to hold garbage clean up events around the world for players on Earth Day.

Local non-governmental organizations can host an event on the Pokémon Go Earth Day page, allowing players to join forces and help clean up together. So far there are not events in Canada, but Canadian players still have until April 22nd to select a location and try to gather a group of cleaners.

If enough players participate in a cleanup event, Niantic will reward all trainers around the world with extra Stardust. If 1,500 players participate in the clean up then they’ll receive double Stardust when catching Ground, Water and Grass type Pokémon.

If 3,000 players participate, than earth-type of Pokémon will give triple the Stardust when caught.

Source: Niantic

Related Articles

News

Apr 2, 2018

7:12 PM EDT

Niantic ‘Pokémon Go’ festival lawsuit settled for $1.5 million

News

Apr 4, 2018

9:08 PM EDT

Pokémon Go players have discovered another way to catch Legendary Pokémon

News

Apr 2, 2018

1:21 PM EDT

Latias and Latios have been added to Pokémon Go

Comments