Art Gallery of Ontario AR app nominated for Webby Award

Toronto-based developer Impossible Things has announced that its ReBlink app has been nominated for ‘Best Use of Augmented Reality’ in mobile sites and app in the 22nd Annual Webby Awards.
Currently used in Toronto’s Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO), the ReBlink app lets museum visitors see augmented reality (AR) recreations of 10 original paintings in the AGO’s Canadian and European collections.
The Webby Awards, meanwhile, are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) and honour excellence on the internet. The IADAS is made up of internet industry experts such as Girls Who Code Founder Reshma Saujani, Instagram director of fashion partnerships Eva Chen, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and comedian Jimmy Kimmel.
“Nominees like Impossible Things are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet,” said Claire Graves, executive director of the Webby Awards in a press statement. “It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the over 13,000 entries we received this year.”
“AR is a powerful new platform for telling stories and engaging people in useful and meaningful ways” said Impossible Things co-founder Alex Mayhew, creative vision behind the project. “We are pleased the Webby Awards have recognized ReBlink as it has really helped demonstrate how technology can have a positive and visceral effect on people, connecting them with ideas and experiences they might otherwise have felt intimidated by.”
While the IADAS ultimately selects the winners for the Webby Awards, fans can also have a say by voting in the ‘People’s Voice Award’ category in which Impossible Things is also eligible to win. Fans can vote for Impossible Things here until April 20th.
IADAS will announce winners on Tuesday, April 24th, 2018, with the awards ceremony set to take place on Monday, May 14th, 2018 in New York City.
The ReBlink app is available to download for free on Android and iOS.
For more on ReBlink, check out this feature on the app.
Image credit: Impossible Things
