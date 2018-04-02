Take 70% off these noise-cancelling earphones

Whether you’re riding on a noisy subway train or sitting next to a chatty co-worker, the world is filled with distractions that can keep you from enjoying your favorite music, but TREBLAB’s Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones can help. Featuring enhanced audio tech and active noise cancelation, these headphones keep you tuned into your music, and they’re on sale for nearly 70% off their usual price.
In addition to helping you tune out distractions, these headphones utilize high-performance neodymium-backed 40mm speakers to produce powerful audio that’s designed to enhance your listening experience. They boast a whopping 35-hour battery life, and, thanks to their ergonomic fit, those 35 hours can be enjoyed in unbridled comfort.
TREBLAB’s Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones normally retail for $334 CAD, but you can get them on sale today for only $101 CAD [$78 USD], saving nearly 70 percent off the normal price.
