Chatr offers first month of service free for new customers on any plan

Rogers-owned prepaid brand Chatr is currently promoting its services by offering one free month of service on any plan.
Rogers confirmed to MobileSyrup that the offer is available only at select retailers and will be fulfilled by voucher or store gift card, with taxes and pay-per-use charges extra as applicable.
The deal includes a free SIM card and is on now for a “limited time” nation-wide.
Chatr’s regular plans range from $20 for unlimited local talk to $50 for 4GB at 3G speeds with unlimited Canada-U.S. talk and international text. Autopay plans get an extra bonus 500MB of 3G data.
The carrier launched a mobile service app for account management on Android and iOS in January 2018.
