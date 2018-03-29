Shaw Communications and Quebecor have issued formal statements commending Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) for its decision to launch a 600MHz spectrum auction.
In a March 28th, 2018 media release, Shaw — which owns growing wireless upstart Freedom Mobile — described the decision as a “bold, forward-looking spectrum auction framework.”
“The 600MHz policy framework affirms the Government’s commitment to true competition and the long-term benefits it will bring to all Canadians,” said Brad Shaw, CEO of Shaw Communications, in the March media release. “Today’s decision will drive a more dynamic, competitive wireless market in Canada.”
The parent company of Quebec regional carrier Videotron also praised the government’s decision.
Quebecor CEO and president Pierre Karl Peladeau saying that the company is “pleased that the government continues to recognize the important role of new entrants such as Videotron in driving increased competition, to the benefit of mobile telephone users.”
According to Shaw, the upcoming spectrum auction is an “important step towards correcting the significant imbalance in lower frequency spectrum holdings between the Big Three incumbents… and new competitors.”
ISED Canada announced yesterday that it would hold the 600MHz spectrum auction, in March 2019.
The department announced that 43 percent of spectrum would be set aside specifically for regional wireless operators and new entrants looking to make a mark on Canada’s telecom industry.
“This is an important step towards more choices, lower prices and higher quality cell phone services for Canadians,” said Navdeep Bains, Canada’s innovation minister, in a March 28th, 2018 ISED media release. “Auctioning 600MHz spectrum will encourage competition, support new and emerging technologies, and enable Canadians to benefit from high-quality services at a better price.”
Freedom Mobile — then WIND Mobile — bought a large swath of AWS-3 spectrum at the last major auction in 2015, which it used to launch its LTE network in 2016.
Source: Shaw
Comments