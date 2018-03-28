Google Home has received an update that adds the ability to connect to Bluetooth speakers and use them for multi-room audio.
The new feature will let users connect Google Home devices to Bluetooth speakers using the Google Home app. Users will also be able set up Bluetooth speakers as the default audio device every time they request to stream music, podcasts or audiobooks using their Google Home device.
Along with Bluetooth support, users can now add multiple speakers to a group in the Google Home app to create a multi-room audio experience.
Google said in a March 28th, 2018 press release that these feature have been heavily requested from users, especially owners of the Google Home Mini which has small speakers to begin with.
Bluetooth will now work across the entire Google Home family, but it only works for audio output; users will still have to talk to their Google Home devices to input commands.
Google has been adding a large array of features to the Google home lately, including Routines and location-based reminders.
Source: Google
