Apple announces Schoolwork for iOS and Classroom for Mac at Education event

Along with a new education-focused iPad that includes keyboard and stylus support, Apple also revealed Schoolwork for iOS and Classroom for Mac, two new tools designed specifically for teachers and students.
SchoolWork is designed to be the iPad’s education hub, allowing teachers to post notifications to their class, as well as interact with students. Apps can also be designed to specifically be compatible with the SchoolWork platform.
Classroom, on the other hand, is designed to enable teachers to monitor and control students’ iPads remotely, as well as share content from an iPad on an Apple. The Mac program also lets teachers create handouts that feature documents, PDFs, links and makes the process of sending email easier. Further, the app allows teachers to monitor student progress, including student-specific tasks and grades.
“We know that our products can bring out the creative genius in every kid,” said Apple’s CEO Tim Cook during the company’s education focused event.
SchooWork is set to launch in June, says Apple.
Classroom will be available in beta form on the Mac in June, while Schoolwork will be offered in iOS in finished form in June.
