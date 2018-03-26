Sponsored
PREVIOUS|

Certify Your Excel Skills for 90% off

Mar 26, 2018

12:00 PM EDT

0 comments

Few spreadsheet programs are as ubiquitous as Microsoft Excel, and while most of us have used it to some extent during our careers, few actually leverage it to its full potential. With the ability to organize troves of information and even automate some tasks, Excel can be a powerful tool in the right hands, and you can master its ins and outs with a lifetime subscription to eLearnExcel Microsoft Excel School, now on sale for over 90 percent off.

This subscription grants you lifetime access to eight courses and more than 280 lessons that you can access 24/7. You’ll learn from Microsoft-approved experts as you discover how to create reports, analyze raw data, make calculations using complex formulas, and more. Plus, upon completing the training, you’ll receive an internationally-recognized Continuing Professional Development (CPD) certified master diploma in Excel, adding some extra stopping power to your resume.

You can sign up for a lifetime subscription to eLearnExcel Microsoft Excel School for $50 CAD [$39 USD], saving more than 90 percent off the usual price.

Related Articles

News

Mar 14, 2018

8:31 PM EDT

Pizza Hut Canada launches free rewards program

Sponsored

Mar 9, 2018

6:00 PM EDT

Enhance Your Creative Skills with 700+ Hours of Training

Resources

Mar 7, 2018

7:02 PM EDT

Xbox sale offers up to 75 percent off games like Dark Souls III and Divinity: Original Sin

Comments