Microsoft’s Edge browser is now available on iPads and Android tablets

Earlier this month, Microsoft added beta support for its Edge browser on iPad. Now, it has rolled out the app for all iPad and Android tablet users.
In terms of new features, the tablet app has some of the regular Edge features like light and dark themes, ‘reading view,’ ‘roaming passwords’ and ‘favourites.’ There’s also a ‘continue on PC’ button, which lets users open a web page from their device on their PC, if both the desktop and iPad are using the same log-in information.
What is missing here is being able to ‘split screen’ this app with other iPad apps like you can with Safari.
The iOS app can be downloaded through the App Store and the Android app on Google Play.
