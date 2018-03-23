The Samsung Galaxy A8 is now available at Rogers and Fido.
The phone comes in Orchid Grey and Black and retails at $699 CAD outright.
At Rogers, the device is available on a two-year Premium Tab at $149.00 down. Fido’s two-year Large plan also costs $149.00 for the handset.
There are many other plans available for the smartphone at both telecoms.
The device features a 5.6-inch Infinity Display, with 1080 x 2220 pixel resolution and an 18:5:9 aspect ratio. Further, the phone features a 16-megapixel rear-facing camera and a dual 16 and 8-megapixel front-facing setup.
The Galaxy A8 is powered by an Exynos 7885 octa-core chipset, with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
As of right now, it seems the Samsung Galaxy A8+ is not yet available in Canada.
Comments