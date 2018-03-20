After discounting a variety of big budget shooters and independently developed puzzle games during last week’s sale, this week’s Xbox 360 and Xbox One weekly Spotlight and Deals With Gold sales see a variety of third-person action games discounted.
Notable discounts include 50 percent off Grand Theft Auto V ($35), 50 percent off Mirror’s Edge Catalyst ($6.50) and 60 percent off The Surge ($26.80).
If you’ve been sinking time into a online game recently, Microsoft has also discounted a variety of add-ons related to Tom Clancy’s The Division. Add-ons for Ubisoft’s The Crew and console MoBA Smite are also on sale.
Note that some of the above mentioned titles are discounted through the Xbox’s ‘Deals With Gold’ service. A Xbox Live Gold subscription is required to take advantage of those deals. Those titles listed as a Spotlight deal via Major Nelson’s blog are available at a discount to everyone, regardless of whether they’re a Xbox Live Gold member or not.
This week’s discounts are available until 6am EDT on Tuesday, March 27th.
Source: Microsoft
