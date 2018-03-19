Shopify announces Google Pay integration, improved mobile checkout

Ottawa-based ecommerce giant Shopify has announced that it has integrated Google Pay within the Shopify platform.
According to a March 19th, 2018 media release, Shopify merchants will now be able to integrate Google Pay through Shopify, allowing customers to more quickly and efficiently make credit or debit purchases using their mobile devices.
“The checkout process can often make or break the completion of a purchase,” said Mohammad Hashemi, Shopify’s general manager of financial services, in the same Marc media release.
“Shopify is always looking for ways to arm our merchants with tools to provide the best customers experiences, and by enabling Google Pay across our entire platform, we are helping our merchants tackle one of the toughest challenges in the industry — cart abandonment. With Google Pay, consumers globally will experience a frictionless checkout process on Shopify stores, generating more sales for our merchants.”
Shopify merchants will be able to enable Google Pay integration “with a single click in their store settings.”
Google Pay will also automatically detect an enabled device, showing customers the appropriate checkout options.
Shopify is reportedly the first ecommerce platform to enable Google Pay for its users.
Comments