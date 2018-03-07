Nintendo announces March 8 Nintendo Direct

Nintendo fans, mark your calendars. The Japanese gaming giant will stream a new Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday, March 8th at 5pm ET/2pm PT.
Tune in 3/8 at 2pm PT for a Nintendo Direct featuring upcoming #NintendoSwitch and Nintendo #3DS games, including new details on #MarioTennis Aces! https://t.co/SVhHvsfKkn pic.twitter.com/4oOiVGD001
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 7, 2018
According to Nintendo, the presentation will last approximately 30 minutes, and fans will learn new details about upcoming Switch and 3DS titles scheduled to come out later this year.
Tune in tomorrow to see everything the company has up its sleeve.
Source: Nintendo
