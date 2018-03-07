News
Nintendo announces March 8 Nintendo Direct

We'll learn new details about Mario Tennis Aces, as well as other upcoming titles

Mar 7, 2018

3:14 PM EST

Nintendo Switch, as seen from behind

Nintendo fans, mark your calendars. The Japanese gaming giant will stream a new Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday, March 8th at 5pm ET/2pm PT.

According to Nintendo, the presentation will last approximately 30 minutes, and fans will learn new details about upcoming Switch and 3DS titles scheduled to come out later this year.

Tune in tomorrow to see everything the company has up its sleeve.

Source: Nintendo

