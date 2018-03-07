Videotron launches 2-for-1 iPhone promo on select two-year contracts

Quebec-based regional carrier Videotron is offering a two-for-one deal on iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X devices, on select two-year contracts.
The plans in question are Videotron’s $68.95/2GB Canada-U.S. Without Borders plan, the $88.95/4GB Canada-U.S. Without Borders plan, the $98.95/6GB Canada-U.S. Without Borders plan, as well as the $67.95/4GB Premium plan, the $87.95/6GB Premium plan, the $97.95/7GB+2GB Premium plan and the $107.95/8GB+2GB Premium plan.
It’s important to note that subscribers still need to put money down on all iPhone models included in the deal. Subscribers also can’t mix-and-match devices — they must purchase two identical iPhone models.
Additionally, the initial cost of the phone changes depending on the model and the plan in question.
For example, subscribers have to pay $149.95 on an iPhone 8 Plus on the $107.95/8GB+2GB Premium plan, while they’d have to pay $899.95 on the $68.95/2GB Canada-U.S. Without Borders plan.
Anyone interested in the plan can visit Videotron’s site for the complete list of prices.
Source: RedFlagDeals
