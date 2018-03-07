Amazon Alexa has been reportedly surprising users with a creepy laugh

Amazon Alexa users have been reporting a creepy child-like laugh coming from their voice assistant.
Amazon has confirmed to The Verge that it is aware of the issue and is working on a fix.
Reports have claimed that this sinister laughter has been happening since late February so hopefully Amazon is able to issue a patch soon.
So Alexa decided to laugh randomly while I was in the kitchen. Freaked @SnootyJuicer and I out. I thought a kid was laughing behind me. pic.twitter.com/6dblzkiQHp
— CaptHandlebar (@CaptHandlebar) February 23, 2018
Comments