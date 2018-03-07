News
Amazon Alexa has been reportedly surprising users with a creepy laugh

Not a laughing matter

Mar 7, 2018

6:18 PM EST

Amazon Alexa users have been reporting a creepy child-like laugh coming from their voice assistant.

Amazon has confirmed to The Verge that it is aware of the issue and is working on a fix.

Reports have claimed that this sinister laughter has been happening since late February so hopefully Amazon is able to issue a patch soon.

Source: Twitter Via: 9to5Mac

