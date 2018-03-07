This All-In-One Solution Keeps Your Browsing Safe and Info Secure

From VPNs to firewalls, there’s a myriad of tools on the market claiming to be essential for a positive browsing experience. But, instead of fussing over multiple apps, you can cover all of your network’s bases with BullGuard Premium Protection 2018, and 1-year plans are on sale for 70% off its usual price.
An all-in-one cybersecurity solution, BullGuard includes a home network scanner, identity protection, next-gen anti-malware, firewall, vulnerability scanner, and even a game booster to completely safeguard your browsing. The home network scanner proactively assesses your network and every device on it 24/7, while Identity Protection scans the Web for your personal info, like emails and passwords, to ensure they aren’t exploited by hackers.
Combine these features with cutting-edge anti-malware and top firewall protection, and you can rest assured that you’re surfing the Web safe and sound. Plus, Bull Guard’s Game Booster even improves your online gaming experience by optimizing your CPU performance while blocking pop-ups and other annoying interruptions.
Now, you can sign up for a 1-year subscription to BullGuard Premium for $38.50 CAD [$29.95 USD], saving 70% off the usual price.
