Instagram APK teardown reveals hidden portrait mode

Mar 6, 2018

6:11 PM EST

An Instagram Android application package (APK) has revealed that the app features a hidden portrait camera mode in its coding. Ishan Agarwal shared an image of the feature with the publication TechCrunch.

The APK revealed a portrait shutter icon, indicating that Instagram may possibly incorporate the feature into its camera app.

The unreleased portrait mode possibly points to Instagram enhancing photos through blurred backgrounds though like a bokeh effect. The effect will, in theory, work similar to other Instagram camera features.

Agarwal has also reportedly found hidden voice and video calling features in Instagram’s APK last week.

Other smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, the iPhone X and the Pixel 2, all feature dedicated depth-of-field modes in their camera apps.

Source: TechCrunch

