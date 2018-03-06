News
You can now visit 11 Disney Parks across the U.S. in Google Street View

Mar 6, 2018

Google Street View visits Disneyland Park

Google’s Street View cameras have been to some most remote locations on the planet, including Quittiniripaaq National Park in Nunavut, but they’ve never been somewhere magical. Until now.

On Tuesday morning, Google announced that Street View users can now explore the 11 Disney Parks across the U.S. Whether it’s the sci-fi world of Pandora or Mickey and Minnie’s house in Disneyland Park, fans the world over can now explore the all the rides and attractions each Disney Park in the U.S. has to offer.

Source: Google

