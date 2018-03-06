Android P will let you use your smartphone as a Bluetooth keyboard or mouse, according to XDA Developers.
XDA Developers received a tip from XDA member 500 Internal Server Error, who revealed two Android P source code commits that enable the Bluetooth Human Interface Device (HID) profile service in the Android Open Source Project.
XDA Developers then confirmed the existence of this new Bluetooth HID source code.
With this support, developers can use mobile devices running Android P to input information via Bluetooth.
This feature might offer a way to control workplace presentations or could act as a media remote.
This differs from hardware-enabled mobile workstations like the ones created by Samsung and Huawei. Samsung’s handsets require DeX while Huawei’s require a specific cord.
Prominent Android tipster Evan Blass has stated the first Android P developer preview is targeting a mid-March release (which would coincide nicely with Pi Day, March 14th).
Source: XDA Developers
