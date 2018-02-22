Payment Source now allows you to pay your taxes using a QR code

Toronto-based Payment Source is partnering with the Canada Revenue Agency, allowing Canadians to make tax payments at 6,000 Canada Post locations across the country.
Beginning this year, CRA remittance forms for T1 taxes will contain an embedded QR code, powered by Payment Source’s Loadhub technology, which is integrated into Canada Post’s system. When scanned, these codes allow Canadians to make their tax payments in-person using cash or debit at any Canada Post location.
“We are pleased to continue to support the CRA with their tax payments and are constantly looking for ways to improve the experience for the taxpayer,” said Robert Hyde, VP of Payment Services for Payment Source. “In-person payment at Canada Post continues to be a great solution for those in more remote regions where traditional banking services are less accessible.”
In-person payments made at Canada Post locations through the use of these codes are immediately received by the CRA, making them an ideal option for last-minute taxpayers.
Payment Source has been partnering with several companies to expand the use of its Loadhub tech, including Amazon, which now allows users to add money to their Amazon accounts at Canada Post; and Paytm Labs, India’s largest mobile payments provider.
Source: PaymentSource
This article was originally published on BetaKit.
Comments