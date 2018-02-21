Alto’s Odyssey launches a day early on iOS

Alto’s Odyssey, the follow-up to Toronto-based Snowman studio’s hit mobile game Alto’s Adventure, is now available on iOS — one day earlier than promised.
In the new endless runner, players will be challenged by different natural hazards, hot air balloons and shifting grind rails, according to the studio. The most significant change to the game, though, is a move called wall-riding that allows players to traverse vertically in stages.
Snowman has also added varied environments to the game, including desert stages and levels that include water sections.
Alto’s Adventure was originally released back in 2015, and was a co-production with Harry Nesbitt, a U.K.-based artist and programmer.
The mobile title costs $6.99 CAD and is available through the App Store here.
The developer has confirmed the game will also be available for Android, though there’s no set timing just yet.
Comments