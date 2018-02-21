News
PREVIOUS|

Alto’s Odyssey launches a day early on iOS

The game was originally set to launch on February 22nd, 2018

Feb 21, 2018

11:04 AM EST

0 comments

Alto’s Odyssey, the follow-up to Toronto-based Snowman studio’s hit mobile game Alto’s Adventure, is now available on iOS — one day earlier than promised.

In the new endless runner, players will be challenged by different natural hazards, hot air balloons and shifting grind rails, according to the studio. The most significant change to the game, though, is a move called wall-riding that allows players to traverse vertically in stages.

Snowman has also added varied environments to the game, including desert stages and levels that include water sections.

Alto’s Adventure was originally released back in 2015, and was a co-production with Harry Nesbitt, a U.K.-based artist and programmer.

The mobile title costs $6.99 CAD and is available through the App Store here.

The developer has confirmed the game will also be available for Android, though there’s no set timing just yet.

Related Articles

News

Feb 8, 2018

9:12 AM EST

Bell to expand fibre-to-the-home to an additional 1.3 million Ontario premises

News

Feb 21, 2018

9:42 AM EST

Company email shows Bell is encouraging employees to file pro-FairPlay submissions to the CRTC

News

Feb 21, 2018

2:32 PM EST

Holiday $60/10GB price war not likely to happen again: Analyst

Features

Jun 13, 2017

9:44 AM EST

Canadian-made Alto’s Odyssey aims to add variety to the series

Comments