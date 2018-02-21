Business
Borealis AI, RBC’s AI lab, launches program to create more AI talent in Canada

Feb 21, 2018

10:32 AM EST

Artificial intelligence

RBC’s AI lab Borealis AI has launched a graduate fellowship program with the goal of building more AI talent in Canada.

The program provides financial support to domestic and international students pursuing graduate-level work in machine learning or artificial intelligence; the fellowship requires full-time admission to a Canadian university.

The 10 fellowships will be awarded to students in Master’s and PhD-level areas of study, and the lab will dedicate $100,000 a year to the fellowships, which will be given to the Canadian university they are attending.

Fellows can also apply for co-op and internship positions in Borealis AI labs in Toronto, Edmonton, Waterloo, and Montreal.

“We truly believe there’s no better place in the world right now than Canada to be studying AI-related fields,” says Foteini Agrafioti, chief science officer of RBC and Head of Borealis AI. “Between our top-tier universities, booming AI ecosystem, inclusivity and overall quality of life, Canada is a highly valued destination for students and RBC is continuing its commitment to create these opportunities.”

Applications are open until September 28.

Source: Borealis AI

This article was originally published on BetaKit.

