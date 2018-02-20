Samsung to slash OLED panel production due to weak iPhone X demand

Samsung is planning to significantly reduce its OLED panel production for Apple in the January-March period as the result of weaker than expected demand for the iPhone X, according to a report from Nikkei.
The Japanese news agency reports that Samsung is now looking to supply panels for 20 million or fewer iPhone X units, significantly lower than its initial target of 45 million to 50 million panels.
Additionally, while Samsung’s Display division has yet to set a production target for the April-June quarter, Nikkei reports that a further cutback may occur.
This follows another Nikkei report from last month that states Apple will halve its iPhone X production target for the first three months of 2018 to around 20 million units.
Frequent Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo has reported that Apple will also wind down production in the summer.
Via: Reuters
Comments