Sony teaser video reveals possible curved flagship smartphone

Sony is poised to unveil its new smartphone lineup during Mobile World Congress next week.
Unfortunately, other than the last minute design change, not much is known of Sony’s strategy. However, a short 23-second teaser video might give insight into the new flagship smartphones, specifically that it could feature a curved back design.
Join us. 26.02.2018 #SonyMWC pic.twitter.com/n6IQ82XRVZ
— Sony Xperia (@sonyxperia) February 19, 2018
It’s expected Sony will announce the Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact during its keynote presentation on February 26th at 2:30am EST (8:30am in Barcelona).
Source: Sony Mobile Twitter
Via: Xperia Blog
Comments