Samsung might be planning to jump into the smart glasses market if a recently filed patent is any indication.
The company has filed to trademark a new logo related to, “computerized vision-assisted eyewear consisting of a camera/computer/display for capturing/processing/displaying an image,” and “computer hardware for analyzing and configuring vision-assisting eyewear,” in South Korea. Reading between the lines, the filing suggests that the South Korean tech giant is working on some sort of smart glasses wearable.
The patent also mentions, “VR video equipment” and “VR imaging devices,” indicating the wearable will feature virtual reality technology as well. The patent also mentions “correction glasses” and “glasses for correcting eyesight,” suggesting that the device will also offer the benefit of replacing prescription glasses.
Samsung reportedly started looking into smart glasses back in 2013. However, this is the first indication Samsung is still interested in the technology since 2014, when a rumour hinted that the company was preparing to reveal smart glasses called the Galaxy Glass.
The filing doesn’t mention any model codes or when the glasses could launch. So while it’s clear Samsung is looking into the smart glasses market, it’s unclear if the tech giant plans to launch smart glasses any time soon.
SamMobile originally spotted the patent in German publication ‘Galaxy Club.‘ As always, just because a company has filed a patent, doesn’t mean it will actually become a commercial product.
Source: Galaxy Club Via: SamMobile
