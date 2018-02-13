Vizio SmartCast TVs now support Amazon Alexa voice controls

The future is here: I can now walk into my apartment and tell Amazon’s Alexa voice-activated assistant to turn on my Vizio M-Series television, thanks to a new Alexa skill.
In order to get the feature to work, you first need to obviously own a Vizio television that supports Alexa integration. Next, the Vizio Alexa Skill needs to be added to your supported device — in my case, an Amazon Echo. From there, you should be able to turn the television on and off using voice commands, as well as control specific features like volume, channel changing and input switching.
Taking things a step further, it’s also possible to use Alexa commands to control fast-forwarding, rewinding and pausing. In order for the feature to work, make sure that the Vizio television’s ‘Quick Start’ mode is enabled.
Vizio says all of its 2017 and 2016 SmartCast P-Series, M-Series and E-Series 4K televisions work with the Alexa skill now, while compatibility with 2018 HD and full HD Vizio SmartCast televisions is set to arrive in the next few weeks.
I’ve yet to test the feature out myself, but just the thought of being able to turn on my television with just my voice appeals to my inner, extremely lazy, smart home fanatic.
Source: Vizio
