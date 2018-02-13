Google brings 2018 Winter Olympic AR stickers to Pixel devices

In celebration of the ongoing 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea, Google has brought new AR Stickers to the Pixel and Pixel 2.
These new Olympic sports-themed stickers are the latest to hit Google’s flagship smartphone, following the launch of Stranger Things and Star Wars: The Last Jedi packs that dropped last December. The Blocks AR pack has also been updated, adding new balloon types and a microphone sticker.
The new Winter Sports pack adds an ice skater, downhill skier, two hockey players, a snow-covered tree, snowman and most importantly, a polar bear wearing clothes.
Each sticker features its own animation, too. For example, the hockey player stickers put down their sticks and stereotypically engage in a hockey fight.
In order to get your hands on this update, all you need to do is boot up your camera on the Pixel or Pixel 2 and head over to the app’s menu. Next, tap AR Stickers and then scroll past existing packs in order to make it to the Winter Sports or Blocks AR icon.
AR Stickers are exclusively available to Pixel phones running Android 8.1 Oreo. That said, augmented reality objects are available on other Android devices following a recent update to Google’s Motion Stills app. While Motion Stills isn’t as feature-packed as the Pixel’s AR functionality, it still features a number of augmented reality stickers.
Comments