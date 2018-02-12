Apple bringing Animoji to Facetime and adding tabs to iPad apps with iOS 12, says report

While Apple’s focus for iOS 12 is reportedly on reliability and performance, the company is working on a number of new features as well.
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman is reporting that Apple plans to bring Animoji to the iPad thanks to the release of a new model of the tablet that features the company’s Face ID module. Apple is also bringing Animoji to FaceTime, allowing iOS users to place a virtual emoji over their face while using the company’s video chat platform — a feature Apple should have launched Animoji with.
Universal apps that work across iPhone, iPad and Mac are also set to arrive with iOS 12, according to past rumours. This strategy will likely sound similar to anyone who is familiar with Microsoft’s Windows Universal App initiative that aims to encourage developers to create programs that run across PC, tablet, and phones, including even HoloLens in some cases.
Other new features Apple reportedly plans to add with iOS 12 include a redesigned Stocks app and improved ‘Do Not Disturb’ features.
Bloomberg is also reporting that the expected redesigned home screens for iPhone, iPad and CarPlay, won’t be released until 2019. In the case of the iPad, it’s likely that a significant update for the tablet version of Apple’s mobile operating system, won’t arrive until 2019.
In terms of the iPad, tabs — which have typically only been used in desktop browsers like Windows 10 and macOS — are coming as well, allowing several windows to run inside a single app, as well as he ability to run apps simultaneously, side-by-side.
The update is codenamed ‘Peace’, according to Bloomberg.
As always, all of the above information related to iOS 12 are only rumours at this point, though Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman is often a reliable source of leaks.
