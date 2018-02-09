Latest Essential Phone update adds Auto-HDR, new HDR algorithm

The Essential Phone updates keep on coming.
Just earlier this week, Essential updated the PH-1 with February’s Android security patch. Now the company is pushing yet another camera update to its first smartphone.
We just released an update to Essential Camera App that adds Auto-HDR, a new HDR algorithm that improves camera performance and scene rendering, dynamic HDR and Flash indicators, and various stability fixes. Download it here: https://t.co/zXoZ765GHF pic.twitter.com/sxLcHEHJ5n
Announced on Thursday by Essential over on its official Twitter account, the update adds a new Auto-HDR mode to the Essential Phone’s camera app, as well as an all new HDR algorithm.
Previously, if Essential Phone users wanted to bracket multiple shots together into a single HDR photo, they had to manually switch to the phone’s HDR capture mode. Moving forward, the Auto-HDR mode will allow the phone to do that for the user automatically.
Meanwhile, according to Essential, its new HDR algorithm improves “camera performance” and “scene rendering,” which is good news since the PH-1’s original HDR mode wasn’t great, especially when compared to the competition.
