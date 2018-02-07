News
Essential Phone receives February security patch one day after Google devices

Feb 7, 2018

9:01 AM EST

2 comments

Essential Phone

While the Essential Phone has had its share problems, there’s been one major area where the phone has consistently delivered.

On February 5th, Google released the February 2018 Android security patch for Pixel and Nexus devices.

One day later, Essential announced via Twitter, that it was doing the same for the Essential Phone. I got Google’s latest security patch on my Essential Phone late last night.

As Android Central notes, the speed at which Essential has been pushing security patches to the Essential Phone has been consistently on point.

Security patches aren’t the most exciting thing in the world, but they’re critical to the ongoing safety and security of users. It’s refreshing to see a third-party Android OEM, even if it’s one with deep ties to Google, take them seriously.

Source: Essential Via: Android Central

Comments

  • h2oflyer

    I downloaded the Feb patch at 14:30 yesterday. The updates and support keep getting better.

    The camera updates have really improved the camera. I keep comparing the Essential camera to the side loaded PXL2 camera app through XDA and don’t see any difference.

    • Marshall Davidson

      How is the latency on the phone? I heard it was quite bad at first but has improved? Is this true in your experience?