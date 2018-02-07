Essential Phone receives February security patch one day after Google devices

While the Essential Phone has had its share problems, there’s been one major area where the phone has consistently delivered.
On February 5th, Google released the February 2018 Android security patch for Pixel and Nexus devices.
One day later, Essential announced via Twitter, that it was doing the same for the Essential Phone. I got Google’s latest security patch on my Essential Phone late last night.
We're rolling out a software update (NMK24B) that includes February 2018 Security Patches from Google.
As Android Central notes, the speed at which Essential has been pushing security patches to the Essential Phone has been consistently on point.
Security patches aren’t the most exciting thing in the world, but they’re critical to the ongoing safety and security of users. It’s refreshing to see a third-party Android OEM, even if it’s one with deep ties to Google, take them seriously.
