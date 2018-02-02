Fusion, Excelsior and Spitfire teams win 4-0 in last night’s Overwatch League

Last night’s Overwatch League matches were between the Philadelphia Fusion and the Dallas Fuel, the New York Excelsior and the Shanghai Dragons, and lastly the London Spitfire and the Seoul Dynasty.
- Philadelphia Fusion defeated Dallas Fuel: 4 – 0
- New York Excelsior beat Shanghai Dragons: 4 – 0
- London Spitfire crushed Seoul Dynasty: 4-0
In terms of the top six overall standings, the New York Excelsior is at the top of the list, followed closely by the London Spitfire, then the Houston Outlaws, the Los Angeles Valiant, the Seoul Dynasty and the Philadelphia Fusion. These six teams are on their way to the playoffs set for February 10th.
Last night’s games didn’t help the Dallas Fuel, who are ranked number 10 in the league, or the Shanghai Dragons, who have yet to win a match.
As for today’s matches: the San Francisco Shock face off against the Florida Mayhem at 7pm ET, the Seoul Dynasty will challenge the Houston Outlaws at 9pm, and the the Los Angeles Gladiators are battling against the Boston Uprising at 11pm.
With the Boston Uprising only being one place ahead of the Gladiators in the ranking, it should make for a very intense match.
While the Overwatch League doesn’t have its own Canadian team, there are many Canadian players in the league.
Watch out for Canadian player Lucas ‘NotE’ Meissner tonight on the side of Boston Uprising. As well as Canadians Lane ‘Surefour’ Roberts — who played for Canada in the 2017 Overwatch World Cup this past November — and D.Va player Aaron ‘Bischu’ Kim.
