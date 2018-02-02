News
PREVIOUS|

Apple temporarily removed Telegram from the App Store

According to messaging app's CEO, Apple removed the app due to 'inappropriate content'

Feb 2, 2018

12:26 PM EST

1 comments

Telegram

On Thursday, Apple temporarily removed popular security-focused instant messaging apps Telegram and Telegram X from the iOS App Store.

9to5Mac was the first publication to report on the removal, with Telegram CEO Pavel Durov later saying, in response to a tweet, that Apple had taken down the two apps due to “inappropriate content”.

“We were alerted by Apple that inappropriate content was made available to our users and both apps were taken off the App Store,” said Durov. “Once we have protections in place we expect the apps to be on the App Store.”

It’s not clear what kind of inappropriate content was found on Telegram. However, Apple may have had issues with how the two apps filtered for such content.

The company’s iOS guidelines include a section on “upsetting or offensive content”, with a further sub-section devoted to user-generated content, which applies to any messaging app with a public broadcast feature (in order to be on the App Store, Telegram and Telegram X are required to comply with this section of Apple’s guidelines).

According to TechCrunch, messaging apps must include a mechanism that allows them to automatically filter objectionable material; some kind of functionality to allow users to report offensive content; and the ability for developer to easily block users from their service.

Additionally, Apple states:

“Apps with user-generated content or services that end up being used primarily for pornographic content, objectification of real people (e.g. “hot-or-not” voting), making physical threats, or bullying do not belong on the App Store and may be removed without notice.”

Whatever the case, Telegram later returned to the App Store.

Telegram first launched in 2013. At the time, it was one of the few messaging apps to offer end-to-end encryption.

Since then, taking a cue from Telegram, other popular messaging services such as WhatsApp have also implemented end-to-end encryption to protect their users.

Source: Telegram Via: TechCrunch

Related Articles

News

Jan 31, 2018

4:49 PM EST

Apple launches ‘Reserve a Battery’ service for iPhone battery replacements in Canada

Business

Feb 1, 2018

5:07 PM EST

Apple reports Q1 2018 revenue of $88.3 billion USD, sold 77 million iPhones

News

Nov 30, 2015

1:57 PM EST

The latest version of WhatsApp is blocking links to competitor Telegram

News

Feb 2, 2018

5:06 PM EST

Apple passes Samsung for top position in worldwide smartphone market in Q4

Comments

  • Telegram is a great app, though I object to calling it security focused. For one, end-to-end encryption is not on by default. Opt-in security is not a security focus. Second, since they roll their own encryption, most experts don’t endorse it. However, it’s well made and very convenient to use.