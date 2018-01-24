Master Excel Inside and Out with this 33-Hour Training

Microsoft Excel is the spreadsheet software that powers many of today’s businesses. And, while most of us have likely used it at one point in our careers, few actually use its full capabilities, potentially missing out on faster workflows and job opportunities. Thankfully, you can get up to speed and climb the career ladder with the Ultimate Microsoft Excel Bundle, now on sale for over 90% off.
Whether you’re a complete novice or veteran, this course will show you the advanced formulas and functions that turn Excel into a dynamic and powerful analytics tool. You’ll learn how to properly visualize mounds of data and automate tedious and time-consuming analytics tasks using cell formulas. Plus, you’ll also get training on leveraging Pivot Tables to sift through heaps of data quickly and get your work done faster.
Now, you can get the Ultimate Microsoft Excel Bundle on sale for $42 CAD [$34 USD].
