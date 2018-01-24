Chrome on Android adds new features aimed at safer browsing

Google is pushing the latest version of its web browser, Chrome 64, to Android ahead of Mac, Windows and Linux for the second week in a row.
Besides the usual mix of bug fixes, Chrome 64 includes several new features aimed at making surfing the web safer.
Once users install the update, Chrome will block third-party iframes unless the user directly interacts with them. The browser will inform the user that it has done this with an info bar that says “Redirect blocked” when the functionality is working.
In addition, Chrome 64 includes improved pop-up block functionality, which prevents websites from opening new tabs and windows with transparent overlays and the like.
Another new feature is site-wide audio muting. Moving forward, Android users can set Chrome to prevent sites from automatically playing audio (by default, this setting is not turned on). It’s also possible to add specific exceptions. The addition of site-wide audio muting to Chrome comes as part of Google’s attempt to streamline media autoplay behaviour.
The update is rolling out via the Play Store.
Via: 9to5Google
Comments