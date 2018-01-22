News
Apple’s new iPhone X commercial praises the art of the selfie

Jan 22, 2018

11:30 AM EST

Apple recently dropped a new commercial for the company’s still-difficult-to-find iPhone X, showing off the camera’s usually excellent ability to snap selfies, complete with a monologue by boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

Ali’s words fit in well with the ad, emphasizing how important self confidence is and how selfies are often part of that in our modern world.

While the iPhone X’s selfie shooter is impressive and even includes special Portrait Mode lighting features — just like the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, but on the front camera — it’s debatable whether the expensive phone features the best font-facing camera on the market (I’d argue the Pixel 2 XL likely snaps better selfies).

