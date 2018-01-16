Airbnb has launched a new feature that allows users to make separate payments on their accommodations.
The company is offering a ‘Pay Less Up Front’ functionality that allows guests to pay for a part of the trip at the time of booking — usually it’ll be 50 percent of the deposit — then pay for the rest of the trip nearer to the check-in date.
Airbnb has confirmed the feature is now live in Canada, as well as in other markets.
To qualify for Pay Less Up Front, the stay must cost at least $250 and be booked at least 14 days from the check-in date. The payment option is available starting today across all platforms: iOS, Android, mobile-web and desktop.
According to Airbnb, the functionality encourages bookings further in advance in comparison to ordinary bookings. Additionally, Airbnb says 40 percent of guest chose to pay less up front when given the option.
Source: Airbnb
