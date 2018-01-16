News
Airbnb launches ‘Pay Less Up Front’ feature allowing users to pay in two instalments in Canada

Jan 16, 2018

2:12 PM EST

1 comments

Airbnb has launched a new feature that allows users to make separate payments on their accommodations.

The company is offering a ‘Pay Less Up Front’ functionality that allows guests to pay for a part of the trip at the time of booking — usually it’ll be 50 percent of the deposit — then pay for the rest of the trip nearer to the check-in date.

Airbnb has confirmed the feature is now live in Canada, as well as in other markets.

To qualify for Pay Less Up Front, the stay must cost at least $250 and be booked at least 14 days from the check-in date. The payment option is available starting today across all platforms: iOS, Android, mobile-web and desktop.

According to Airbnb, the functionality encourages bookings further in advance in comparison to ordinary bookings. Additionally, Airbnb says 40 percent of guest chose to pay less up front when given the option.

Source: Airbnb

Comments

  • Anaron

    As soon as I read the first sentence, I asked myself “What about split payments?” Turns out Airbnb launched that feature globally late last year (November 28, 2017). Pretty awesome. I’ve had a few issues in the past with people not pitching in for a stay.

    And this just adds more flexibility. Good on Airbnb.