Save up to 30 percent on select 3DS games during Nintendo’s latest eShop sale

The Nintendo Switch might be on everyone’s wish list, but for my money its predecessor, the 3DS, still has one of the best game libraries of any console past or present.
Between backwards compatible DS titles and all the amazing games that came out on the 3DS, there’s a bit of something for everyone. If you’re looking to add to your 3DS library, look no further than Nintendo’s eShop.
Until January 18th, 2018, the company has discounted a variety of 3DS games up to 30 percent.
Notable on-sale titles include Toronto-developed Severed (currently $10.49, down from $14.99), which was also on sale on the Switch last week; both Fire Emblem Fates games, Birthright and Conquest (both are $34.99, down from $49.99); Super Mario Maker ($34.99, down from $49.99); and Bravely Second: End Layer (currently $34.99, down from $49.99).
Nintendo has placed a variety of Virtual Console GameBoy titles on sale, as well, including The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX and Yoshi, priced at $4.19 and $3.49, respectively.
Visit the eShop to see the full list of currently discounted 3DS titles.
