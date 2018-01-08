News
Elgato launches new Eve Button designed to control HomeKit-enabled devices

Jan 8, 2018

10:11 AM EST

4 comments

Elgato Eve Button

Elgato, a company known for its video game capture devices, has unveiled a new Bluetooth HomeKit-enabled device called the Eve Button.

The Eve Button is able to activate up to three HomeKit devices without the use of a smartphone. In order to activate a connected device, users can either single press, double press or long press, in order to turn on three different HomeKit scenes.

The smart accessory is powered by a CR2032 battery and requires an iOS device running iOS 11.2 or higher. As always, an Apple TV running tvOS 11 or an iPad must also be configured as the hub of your smartphone, in order order to use the Eve Button.

With the Eve Button, it seems Elgato is banking that not everyone wants to control their smart home products through a dedicated smartphone app.

The Eve Button is set to sell directly through Elgato’s online store, as well as in Apple Stores.

While Elgato is most well-known for gaming devices, the company also sells a growing line of smart ‘Eve’ devices, including smart light switches, weather stations, and window sensors.

Comments

  • Smanny

    If this button is over $30. Then you may as well buy a Google Home mini or an Amazon Echo Dot. Plus you can do a lot more with those Assistants, than a button that only supports 3 devices via different types of pressing.

  • Marshall Davidson

    Another useless and totally irrelevant product to come out of CES. That trade show is becoming more and more of a joke each passing year. No wonder many reputable companies don’t bother participating. It’s a pageant for mediocre startups to shill stuff that will either never make to market or gain traction if it does.

  • Alan Paone

    I could use something like this, sometimes it’d be good to have a button instead of having to shout at my google home (and have it shout back that it just turned my lights off)

    • Smanny

      It would be okay if the button was cheap like $10-$15 at most, but it is listed at $49 USD. That makes it really not worth it. It’s a DOA product at that price.