Elgato launches new Eve Button designed to control HomeKit-enabled devices

Elgato, a company known for its video game capture devices, has unveiled a new Bluetooth HomeKit-enabled device called the Eve Button.
The Eve Button is able to activate up to three HomeKit devices without the use of a smartphone. In order to activate a connected device, users can either single press, double press or long press, in order to turn on three different HomeKit scenes.
The smart accessory is powered by a CR2032 battery and requires an iOS device running iOS 11.2 or higher. As always, an Apple TV running tvOS 11 or an iPad must also be configured as the hub of your smartphone, in order order to use the Eve Button.
With the Eve Button, it seems Elgato is banking that not everyone wants to control their smart home products through a dedicated smartphone app.
The Eve Button is set to sell directly through Elgato’s online store, as well as in Apple Stores.
While Elgato is most well-known for gaming devices, the company also sells a growing line of smart ‘Eve’ devices, including smart light switches, weather stations, and window sensors.
Comments