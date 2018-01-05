News
PREVIOUS|

Bell Let’s Talk Day set for January 31, 2018

Jan 5, 2018

12:05 PM EST

4 comments

bell-lets-talk

Following many years of successfully raising awareness and money surrounding mental health issues, Bell is once again bringing back ‘Let’s Talk Day.’

On January 31st, the telecommunications giant will donate five cents for every text message sent and local and long distance call made over its network, as well as every Tweet and Facebook share using the #BellLetsTalk hashtag.

In addition, Bell will donate five cents for every Instagram video view and every use of the Bell Let’s Talk geofilter and video view on Snapchat.

In 2017, Bell’s annual charity event set a record with a total of 131,705,010 messages shared and a total of $6,585,250.50 raised.

Bell has raised over $86.5 million for over 700 mental health organizations with Let’s Talk Day since its debut in 2010, and the company believes it will reach $100 million in 2020.

Source: Bell

Related Articles

Business

Jan 5, 2018

9:50 AM EST

Bell completes acquisition of security company AlarmForce for $182 million

News

Dec 20, 2017

8:55 PM EST

Poll: Did you manage to get the $60/10GB plan?

News

Dec 19, 2017

4:52 PM EST

Bell Media loses federal court appeal of Super Bowl ad policy

Comments

  • DownwithRobellus

    Let’s talk about you guys refusing to unlock previous Bell customer phones

  • Ricky Bobby

    This awareness campaign always reminded me of Astral Media

  • Chris

    Raising money for a good cause is always a good thing, regardless of whether you have an ulterior motive.

    However, people should still keep in mind their real motive, and the “ethics” they hold (or lack) behind the scenes.

    When it comes down to it, this company is built on greed, like most other multi billion dollar corporations.

    They couldn’t care less about anyone or anything other than what they can fit in their bank accounts.

  • Jason

    I was working for Bell when they started this and in the early years I thought this was great but every year they let slip a bit more how they say they care about mental health but then they fire people who ask for time off after they admit they have a mental issue