Bell Let’s Talk Day set for January 31, 2018

Following many years of successfully raising awareness and money surrounding mental health issues, Bell is once again bringing back ‘Let’s Talk Day.’
On January 31st, the telecommunications giant will donate five cents for every text message sent and local and long distance call made over its network, as well as every Tweet and Facebook share using the #BellLetsTalk hashtag.
In addition, Bell will donate five cents for every Instagram video view and every use of the Bell Let’s Talk geofilter and video view on Snapchat.
In 2017, Bell’s annual charity event set a record with a total of 131,705,010 messages shared and a total of $6,585,250.50 raised.
Bell has raised over $86.5 million for over 700 mental health organizations with Let’s Talk Day since its debut in 2010, and the company believes it will reach $100 million in 2020.
Source: Bell
Comments