Lock in a Lifetime of Browsing Security for $50

Most of us enjoy the convenience that comes with surfing on a public Wi-Fi connection, but each time you connect to an unsecured network, you run the risk of having your browsing movements spied on by hackers, snoopers, and shady government agencies. That’s why VPNs have become a staple for those looking to browse securely no matter where they are, and while there are plenty of options to choose from, few can match what VPN Unlimited brings to the table.
A lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited was on sale for $61 CAD, but now it’s available at a new price of $50 CAD—more than 90 percent off its usual price.
Named PC Mag’s top VPN for 2017, VPN Unlimited uses high-level encryption technology to mask your browsing movements and make sure your sensitive data stays private. It boasts servers in 70+ locations including the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, and Japan, and you can enjoy unlimited traffic bandwidth and protection on up to five devices at a time. Plus, VPN Unlimited also lets you access geo-restricted content, like Netflix and Hulu, so you can binge-watch on your favorite shows—even when you’re traveling abroad.
Take the first step toward securing your online activity with a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited, now on sale for $50 CAD [$39.99 USD].
Source: SyrupDeals
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and at times we include these links in our posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
